Dell retired from professional hockey Wednesday, Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald reports.

Dell spent 2024-25 with AHL San Jose after being released from a professional tryout during training camp. The 36-year-old netminder retires as a veteran of 130 NHL regular-season games, posting a record of 50-50-13 with a 2.92 GAA and a .905 save percentage. He represented the Sharks, Devils and Sabres after going undrafted and playing collegiate hockey at the University of North Dakota.