Newhook (rest) won't play Thursday versus the Predators, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Considering this is the 21-year-old's first 82-game season, it makes sense for him to receive rest with the Avalanche's playoff positioning locked in. Newhook has looked effective with 13 goals and 20 assists in 70 appearances, and he may play Friday versus the Wild in the regular-season finale.