Lehkonen (finger) might return before the end of the regular season, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
Colorado will host Winnipeg on Thursday and play in Nashville on Friday. Lehkonen hasn't been in the lineup since March 13 because of the injury. He has 20 goals and 49 points in 62 appearances this season.
