Byram (lower body) has resumed skating and will ramp up during Colorado's four-game road trip, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Byram returned to the ice over the weekend and will dial up the intensity this week while skating with skills coach Shawn Allard. "Start ramping them up to get them to join the group," head coach Jared Bednar said, referring to both Byram and Darren Helm (hip). The Avalanche are on the road through next Monday and return to play at home Dec. 7 against the Bruins.