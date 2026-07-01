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Blackhawks' Bowen Byram: Cashes in big time

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Byram agreed to terms on a six-year, $75 million contract with Chicago on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Byram's deal will see him become the highest-paid defenseman in the NHL when it kicks in next season, surpassing Erik Karlsson's $11.5 million AAV deal. With the NHL salary cap rising, the 25-year-old blueliner is unlikely to hold that title for long. With Buffalo last year, Byram notched 11 goals and 31 assists in 82 regular-season games. He should be capable of topping those numbers in 2026-27, especially if he can cement himself as the quarterback for the No. 1 power-play unit.

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