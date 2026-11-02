Head coach Jeff Blashill said Monday that Byram (upper body) hasn't yet been medically cleared to play, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Byram has been skating in a non-contact sweater recently, but he wasn't present for Monday's morning skate. Blashill said that the 25-year-old defenseman is seeing a specialist to try to get him over the "last hurdle" in his recovery process, but Byram will be forced to miss an eighth consecutive game. It's not yet clear whether Byram will be in the mix to return for the Blackhawks' upcoming back-to-back set that includes a game against Florida on Wednesday and a matchup against the Lightning on Thursday.