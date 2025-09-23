Avalanche's Brent Burns: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burns (undisclosed) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, per Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High.
After tweaking something, Burns didn't take part in Saturday's practice and wasn't an option for either of Colorado's preseason games against Utah on Sunday. However, he has put the minor issue behind him. Burns signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Avalanche in the summer after earning six goals and 29 points in 82 regular-season outings for Carolina in 2024-25.
More News
-
Avalanche's Brent Burns: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Avalanche's Brent Burns: Links up with Colorado•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Grabs power-play assist•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Pair of points Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Collects two assists Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Nets goal in loss•