Burns (undisclosed) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, per Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High.

After tweaking something, Burns didn't take part in Saturday's practice and wasn't an option for either of Colorado's preseason games against Utah on Sunday. However, he has put the minor issue behind him. Burns signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Avalanche in the summer after earning six goals and 29 points in 82 regular-season outings for Carolina in 2024-25.