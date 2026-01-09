Burns scored a goal on five shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Senators.

Burns had been limited to one assist over eight contests since the end of his six-game point streak. The 40-year-old defenseman isn't relied on to be a leader on offense from the back end anymore, but he can still chip in a decent share. He's logged six goals, 21 points, 93 shots on net, 53 blocks, 18 PIM and a plus-23 rating across 43 appearances this season in a top-four role.