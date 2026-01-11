Burns scored two goals, one the game-winner, on four shots on net with a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The 40-year-old blueliner potted the first and last goals of the afternoon, giving Trent Miner more than enough offensive support in a dominant overall effort by the Avs. Burns has found the back of the net three times in the last two games, and on the season he's delivered eight goals and 23 points in 44 contests with 97 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-26 rating that would tie his career high.