Makar scored a goal and took four shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Makar closed out the scoring for the Avs with his 12th goal of the season, a snap shot that went past Anton Forsberg at the 19:15 mark of the third period. Makar also snapped a brief two-game stretch with no points -- that was the first time this season where he had gone back-to-back games without cracking the scoresheet. That's the best example of the kind of value Makar brings to the table as a blueliner, as he remains an elite fantasy contributor due to his key role in one of the best teams in the NHL.