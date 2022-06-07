Makar scored a power-play goal on four shots and added four assists in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Makar opened the scoring 3:46 into the first period. He then assisted on four of the Avalanche's other five goals, including Artturi Lehkonen's series-clinching goal 1:19 into overtime. As impressive as Makar has been in his young career, this is his first five-point game, regular season or playoffs. The explosion of offense has him up to five tallies, 17 helpers, 51 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 14 playoff contests.