Makar scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Makar's tally at 18:21 of the second period was all the help Scott Wedgewood needed in the win. The 27-year-old Makar was held off the scoresheet Saturday versus the Predators to snap his six-game point streak, but he's yet to be silenced in consecutive games this year. The superstar blueliner has nine goals, 29 points, 62 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating through 22 appearances.