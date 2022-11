Makar deposited one goal on two shots and had two blocks in a 3-2 shootout win over the Stars on Monday.

Makar's 20th point of the season set the tone early for the Avalanche as they were able to sneak past the Stars with a road victory. The 24-year-old defenseman is averaging at least one point per game for the third straight year, and there is no reason to believe he's slowing down anytime soon.