Makar had an assist, one shot on net and one blocked shot over 25:28 of ice time in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Makar extended his point streak to seven games with the primary helper on Nathan MacKinnon's first-period goal. It was one of Makar's easier assists, as the defenseman passed the puck in the Avalanche zone then watched MacKinnon skate end to end, splitting the New York defense, for Colorado's lone tally. It was the 47th assist in 45 games for Makar.