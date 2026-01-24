Avalanche's Cale Makar: Pots goal Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Makar scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Flyers.
Makar remains one of the most productive blueliners in the NHL, so by now, fantasy managers should be used to seeing him finding ways to crack the scoresheet on a steady basis. Makar has recorded 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 10 games in January while also adding 19 shots on goal, seven hits and 16 blocked shots, so he's bringing the effort on both ends of the ice.
