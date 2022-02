Makar had a power-play assist, three shots on net and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to Boston.

Makar established a new career high in points (51) when he passed to Mikko Rantanen, whose bump pass set up Nathan MacKinnon to close the gap to 2-1 midway through the second period. The assist extended the defenseman's point streak to five consecutive games and gives him 21 points on the power play, second on the team behind only Rantanen.