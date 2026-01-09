Makar scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Senators.

Makar's goal stood as the game-winner, and he added secondary helpers on goals by Martin Necas and Brock Nelson during the Avalanche's onslaught of offense in the second period. The 27-year-old Makar has three goals and eight helpers over his last nine outings. For the season, the superstar defenseman is up to 13 goals, 38 helpers, 119 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating over 43 appearances. He's the first blueliner to cross the 50-point threshold in 2025-26.