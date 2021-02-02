Toews (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Toews has already been ruled out for the next 7-to-10 days, so this was a predictable step. The 26-year-old was impressive through the first eight games, recording five points, 14 shots on net and 17 blocked shots. His absence will open the door for Jacob MacDonald, Conor Timmins and Greg Pateryn to rotate into the lineup.