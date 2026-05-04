Toews scored a goal, dished three assists and went plus-4 in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Toews' performance in this contest surpassed his scoring total from all four games in the first round versus the Kings (one goal, two assists). The 32-year-old defenseman doesn't always make his presence felt on offense, but he should be good for steady top-four minutes while shutting down other teams' best forwards. Toews has two goals, five helpers, five shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over five playoff outings this year.