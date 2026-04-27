Toews scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kings in Game 4.

Toews has a three-game point streak going (one goal, two assists) after being held off the scoresheet in the playoff opener. He's added five blocked shots, two hits, four shots on net and a plus-3 rating. Toews is coming off his worst regular season since his rookie year -- he was limited to 24 points in 68 outings. The veteran blueliner is in the postseason for the eighth year in a row, and over the previous seven playoff runs, he accumulated 12 goals and 43 assists over 84 contests, production in line with his peak abilities during regular-season play.