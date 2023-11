Toews logged an assist and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Toews saw a four-game point streak end in Wednesday's win over the Canucks. The 29-year-old defenseman has two goals and six helpers over his last eight outings, which is his strongest stretch of the season so far. He's up to 12 points, 32 shots on net, 12 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 19 games.