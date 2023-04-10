Toews notched three assists in a 5-4 overtime victory over Anaheim on Sunday.

With defensemen Cale Makar (lower body), Josh Manson (lower body) and Bowen Byram (illness) all unavailable, Toews logged a season-high 30:12 of ice time, including 7:26 with the man advantage. Toews certainly took advantage of all that power-play work, supplying two of his assists during that stretch. The 29-year-old extended his scoring streak to four games, bringing him up to six goals and 47 points in 77 outings in 2022-23.