Toews recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Toews has a helper in back-to-back games after going three contests without a point. The top-pairing defenseman is up to 22 points, 77 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 42 appearances. He's earned five goals and four assists over his last nine outings. Toews' earlier slumps may have made him available in some fantasy formats -- check the waiver wire.