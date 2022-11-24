Rodrigues (lower body) will not play against Nashville on Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Rodrigues suffered the injury in the opening period Wednesday and did not return. Coach Jared Bednar said that Rodrigues had his skate clipped by J.T. Miller's skate and there is no timeline on his return as they are still awaiting the results from the medical staff. Rodrigues has six goals and nine points in 18 games this season.