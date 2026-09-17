Rodrigues (finger) is good for the start of training camp, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Thursday.

Rodrigues missed the Panthers' final 11 games and finished the 2025-26 campaign on long-term injured reserve. He had 11 goals and 31 points in 69 regular-season appearances with Florida in 2025-26. Now with the Devils following an offseason trade, Rodrigues participated in Thursday's line rushes alongside Arseny Gritsyuk and Dawson Mercer, though those might not be his linemates when the campaign starts.