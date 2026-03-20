Panthers' Evan Rodrigues: Manages two helpers Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodrigues logged two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.
Rodrigues was held out of Tuesday's game in Vancouver for an unspecified reason. He was back in the lineup Thursday and snapped a five-game slump with helpers on goals by A.J. Greer and Anton Lundell. Rodrigues is at 30 points, a mark he's reached in five straight campaigns. He's added 155 shots on net, 62 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 66 appearances.
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