Devils' Evan Rodrigues: Flipped in five-player deal

Rodrigues (finger) was traded to the Devils from the Panthers on Tuesday along with Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves, in exchange for Jacob Markstrom and Angus Crookshank, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Rodrigues was limited to just 69 regular-season games this year but still managed to reach the 30-point threshold for the fifth consecutive campaign. With New Jersey, the 32-year-old natural center should slot into a middle-six role that could include power-play minutes as well. As such, Rodrigues should be a near-lock to reach the 30-point threshold again in 2026-27.