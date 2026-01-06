Landeskog (upper body) is expected to be sidelined for "some weeks," according to head coach Jared Bednar, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports Tuesday.

Landeskog hasn't been ruled out for Team Sweden at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics, but things certainly don't look good for the 33-year-old winger. With Landeskog sidelined, Ross Colton figures to step into a top-six role while Taylor Makar could get an extended look at the NHL level. At this point, with Landeskog considered week-to-week, he will likely find himself on injured reserve sooner rather than later.