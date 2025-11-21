default-cbs-image
Brindley (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Rangers.

Brindley was initially injured in the first period. He tried to tough it out at the start of the second but couldn't continue in the contest. The Avalanche are already a bit thin at forward, so Brindley's absence could be troublesome if he's out beyond Thursday.

