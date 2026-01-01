Brindley (upper body) tweaked something in Wednesday's game versus the Blues and will be evaluated Thursday, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.

It's not exactly clear when Brindley sustained the injury, but he can be considered day-to-day for now. The Avalanche have a back-to-back ahead, visiting the Hurricanes on Saturday and the Panthers on Sunday. Joel Kiviranta (lower body) is also ailing, so the Avalanche may need to make a roster move to replenish their forward depth before their three-game road trip.