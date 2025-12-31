Ahcan scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Colorado's 6-5 overtime win over Calgary on Tuesday.

Ahcan made six appearances with the Avalanche earlier in the season, thanks to a hot start with the Eagles combined with injuries on the NHL roster. The defenseman is heating up again with two goals and eight helpers over his last four contests in the AHL, which puts him in a good spot for a call-up should more injuries occur for the Avalanche. Ahcan has earned four goals, 19 points and a plus-13 rating across 20 appearances in the AHL this season.