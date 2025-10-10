Drury notched an assist and won 15 of 21 faceoffs in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Mammoth.

Drury had an impressive game at the dot, which will be important if he is to hold onto the third-line center role. The 25-year-old has yet to put a shot on net this year while adding a hit and a blocked shot. The Avalanche rely heavily on their top players for scoring, so expect Drury's duties to be more defensive in nature, though he could still produce 20-25 points.