Drouin scored a power-play goal and had an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs. He added three shots on net and one hit to his line over 25:02 of ice time.

Ten seconds into Colorado's first power play, Drouin scored the team's first goal, putting the Avalanche on track to erase a 3-0 first-period deficit. The two-point night was Drouin's third over the last six games and continued a month-long run of production. Over the last 15 games, the 28-year-old forward has seven goals and nine assists and become an important piece, on par with Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin. His 10 tallies over 41 games this season equals the number of goals he scored the previous three seasons in Montreal over 136 contests.