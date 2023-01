Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Monday that Manson (lower body) is "probably not" an option to play before the All-Star break, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Manson hasn't played since Dec. 1 and will miss at least three more games. Bednar said both Manson and Cale Makar (upper body) will benefit from additional down time. Manson's injury has left Colorado without its biggest blueline enforcer.