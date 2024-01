Manson (undisclosed) will miss Wednesday's contest versus Vegas, according to Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950.

It will be Manson's second straight game out of the lineup due to the injury. He has five goals, 12 points, 46 PIM, 82 hits and 54 blocks in 37 appearances in 2023-24. Manson will likely serve on the third pairing once he's ready to return.