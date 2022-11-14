MacDermid (lower body) will be sidelined for about 4-6 weeks, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
MacDermid was injured in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes. The Avalanche will replace him in the lineup with Andreas Englund, who was called up from the minors Sunday.
