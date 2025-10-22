O'Connor (hip) could be back in three weeks, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Tuesday.

O'Connor's recovery timeline looks like it'll push closer to mid-November than earlier in the month. That's still within the initial 5-6 month timeline he had after undergoing hip surgery during the offseason. The 29-year-old will be a welcome addition to the Avalanche's bottom six and penalty kill once he's healthy enough to play.