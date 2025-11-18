O'Connor is dealing with soft tissue issues that are unrelated to his hip injury, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Monday.

Head coach Jared Bednar said Monday that the soft tissue problems O'Connor is dealing with are nothing serious, but that explains why the 29-year-old hasn't returned to the lineup yet. O'Connor was originally expected to be available earlier this month, but considering the length of his absence in addition to this latest setback, it wouldn't be surprising to see the right-shot winger remain out until sometime in December.