O'Connor (lower body) was put on injured reserve Monday, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

O'Connor's placement on IR is retroactive to Sept. 21, so he could still be activated prior to Colorado's season opener at home against the Kings on Wednesday. T.J. Hughes earned a roster spot out of training camp, so O'Connor might not be guaranteed to be an everyday player once he's ready to be inserted into the lineup. The 30-year-old O'Connor played in just 13 regular-season games in 2025-26, registering two assists while averaging 11:27 of ice time.