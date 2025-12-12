O'Connor (hip) is still at least a week or two from returning to the lineup, though it could be longer, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports Friday.

According to Masiask, the Avs will need that extra week or two to re-evaluate when the 29-year-old winger might be ready to get back into the lineup. Given that timeline, O'Connor shouldn't be expected back before the Christmas break, and possibly even into January. With such a lengthy layoff and a significant hip injury, O'Connor could be sent down to AHL Colorado for a conditioning assignment as the next step in his recovery.