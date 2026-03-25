Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Assist in season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Connor (hip) set up a goal in his season debut Tuesday. The Avalanche beat the Penguins 6-2.
O'Connor had hip surgery on June 6, 2025, and it's been a long road back. He picked up a minor penalty in 15:05 of ice time. O'Connor is a complementary bottom-six guy whose greatest impact comes on the ice, not in the fantasy arena.
More News
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Activated from LTIR•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Progressing in recovery•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Still weeks from returning•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Dealing with setback in recovery•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Still working way back from injury•
-
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Nearing return•