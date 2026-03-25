default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

O'Connor (hip) set up a goal in his season debut Tuesday. The Avalanche beat the Penguins 6-2.

O'Connor had hip surgery on June 6, 2025, and it's been a long road back. He picked up a minor penalty in 15:05 of ice time. O'Connor is a complementary bottom-six guy whose greatest impact comes on the ice, not in the fantasy arena.

More News