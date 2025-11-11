O'Connor (hip) is not expected back during the Avs' four-game homestand, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Tuesday.

It was previously reported that O'Connor might be ready to play against the Oilers on Nov. 8, but that day has come and gone. The winger doesn't seem much closer to actually getting into a game. Once given the all-clear, O'Connor will likely start in a bottom-six role but could move up the lineup as needed.