Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Pulled after one period
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood stopped 10 of 13 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.
Blackwood got the start for the second game in a row, but a poor first period saw him replaced by Scott Wedgewood for the remainder of the game. The Avalanche overcame the 3-0 deficit Blackwood left behind, winning the series and earning a spot in the Western Conference Finals. Blackwood may be ticketed for backup duties to begin that series, which will see the Avalanche face the winner of the Golden Knights-Ducks series.
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