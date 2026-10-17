Blackwood stopped 29 of 31 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Blackwood gave up both goals in a span of 29 seconds during the first period. After that, he locked in, and the Avalanche bounced back with five straight tallies to close out the contest. Blackwood has held opponents to two goals or fewer in three of his six outings so far. He's 4-2-0 with a 2.86 GAA and an .890 save percentage on the year, with the 31 shots he faced Friday matching his season high. Expect Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood to split the next two games when the Avalanche have a road back-to-back in Philadelphia on Monday and in New Jersey on Tuesday.