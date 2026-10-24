Blackwood stopped 31 of 34 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Blackwood held firm in a tough matchup, picking up his third win in his last four outings. The 29-year-old netminder is handling a majority of the starts for the Avalanche, with Scott Wedgewood being limited to back-to-back sets so far. Blackwood is now 5-3-0 with a 2.91 GAA and an .893 save percentage over eight games this season. Based on recent usage, Blackwood is likely to get the nod for Sunday's game in Nashville, though that is Wedgewood's former team.