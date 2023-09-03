Gulyayev is one of the six defensemen for Avangard of the KHL, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Gulyayev, selected by Colorado at 31st overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, worked as the sixth defenseman on opening night in the KHL. He had one hit, two blocked shots and finished plus-1 over 11:33 of ice time (17 shifts). He was on the ice for the game-winning goal with just two minutes left in the game, which is a sign the coaches are confident in the 18-year-old. Gulyayev, who has two more years left on his contract with Avangard, and could come to North America as a 20-year-old for the 2025-26 season.