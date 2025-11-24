Gulyayev scored a goal in Avangard Omsk's 5-2 win over Barys Astana on Sunday in the KHL.

Gulyayev has made 28 appearances for Omsk this season, but he has just three points and a minus-4 rating while averaging 10:38 of ice time. That's not an ideal situation for a young player to be in. The Avalanche prospect is under contract for the rest of this season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him move to North America for 2026-27.