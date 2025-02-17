Gulyayev has logged six goals, eight helpers, six PIM, 70 shots on goal and a minus-2 rating over 55 games with KHL Omsk in 2024-25.

Gulyayev, the No. 31 overall selection by Colorado in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, is playing in his third KHL season. His contract with Omsk doesn't expire until after the 2025-26 campaign. The 19-year-old blueliner's progression has been questionable at best -- his 15:53 of average ice time in 2024-25 is a marginal increase from the 15:38 he received in 2023-24. His development will be of keen interest to the Avalanche -- the club does not possess a deep prospect pool. Gulyayev shouldn't be expected to transition to the NHL until at least 2026-27.