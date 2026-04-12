Gulyayev scored a goal and added an assist in Avangard Omsk's 3-2 overtime win over CSKA Moscow in Game 3 of their second-round KHL playoff series on Sunday.

With the two-point effort, Gulyayev now has four points over eight playoff outings, surpassing his three points from 54 regular-season games. His scoring has never really taken shape in the KHL, and it remains to be seen if the 20-year-old will come over to North America for 2026-27. Gulyayev and Avangard are up 3-0 in the series against CSKA, so any decision on the blueliner's future is likely still a few weeks away.