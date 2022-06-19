Rantanen recorded three assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

Rantanen added three shots on net, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in a productive outing. All three of his assists were of the primary variety, as he continues to flex his elite playmaking skill. He's logged four goals and seven assists in a six-game point streak, and he's up to 22 points, 45 shots, 32 hits and a plus-5 rating in 16 playoff contests overall.